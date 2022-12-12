Minister V.N. Vasavan’s remark sparks protest

December 12, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A remark by Minister for Cooperation and Culture V.N. Vasavan likening the past and present status of the Congress party to, respectively, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Indrans sparked protest from the Opposition UDF on Monday. The Minister’s remark came during the discussion on the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the State Assembly. The remark was ‘‘politically incorrect’‘ and tantamount to bodyshaming and should be withdrawn, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few minutes later, Speaker A.N. Shamseer informed the House of Mr. Vasavan’s decision to withdraw the remark. The Chair has accepted the Minister’s request seeking the removal of his remark from the Assembly documents, Mr. Shamseer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US