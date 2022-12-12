Minister V.N. Vasavan’s remark sparks protest

December 12, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A remark by Minister for Cooperation and Culture V.N. Vasavan likening the past and present status of the Congress party to, respectively, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Indrans sparked protest from the Opposition UDF on Monday. The Minister’s remark came during the discussion on the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the State Assembly. The remark was ‘‘politically incorrect’‘ and tantamount to bodyshaming and should be withdrawn, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said.

A few minutes later, Speaker A.N. Shamseer informed the House of Mr. Vasavan’s decision to withdraw the remark. The Chair has accepted the Minister’s request seeking the removal of his remark from the Assembly documents, Mr. Shamseer said.