Minister visits Zoho Corporation

April 12, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

As part of the efforts for the development of the projects implemented by the government with the aim of making Kerala a knowledge society, Finance K.N. Balagopal has visited Zoho Corporation, Tenkasi. Zoho Corporation has successfully implemented the ‘work near home’ model and over 750 people work in the rural IT Park near Tenkasi.

“The aim is to utilise the skill and potential of youngsters for the country and promote entrepreneurship. Zoho Corporation has a very a conducive environment for the same and the government will consider implementing such innovative ideas in Kerala as well,” Mr.Balagopal has said.

After a discussion with Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu, the Minister has said Zoho’s operations include training Plus Two students to use them for works like computer programming are commendable.

“Zoho empowers the students as per their talent in web designing, company marketing and mobile app designing. It is to be noted that their curriculum helps people who are not proficient in English to communicate,” he has said.

Observing that such initiatives in the IT sector can be followed as in the current situation work can be done from any corner of the world.

“It will be examined whether such ideas can be implemented as part of technical education and the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) in Kerala,” the Minister has said after interacting with the students and faculty of Zoho.