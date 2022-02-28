Minister visits Vattavada farms, assures action

Farmers in Vattavada brought up issues of water shortage and wild animal attack with Agriculture Minister P. Prasad on Monday when he visited the village in Idukki known for cool-season vegetables.

The Minister visited the vegetable farms in Oorkadu, Vattavadapalam, Pazhathottam and Samiyaralakkudy. He also discussed the issues with the officials and representatives of the people and promised that he would take action to address the issues of farmers.

He also assured the farmers of prompt action and directions to the departments concerned to address the issues effectively. A. Raja, MLA, Horticorp chairman S. Venugopal, and officials of various departments accompanied the Minister.