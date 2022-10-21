Minister visits sanitation worker, lauds him for work well done

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 21, 2022 22:45 IST

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh lauded the efforts of sanitation worker K. Murugan, who went down into a drain in the capital to clear it after he was unable to do so using the equipment with him.

Mr. Rajesh visited his house in Karimadom Colony on Friday and presented him with a shawl. He said that Murugan’s act gave strength to the fight for better waste management. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran also accompanied him during the visit. 

