Minister visits rain-hit paddy polders in Kuttanad

Civil Supplies to draw up new project for insurance benefits

Civil Supplies to draw up new project for insurance benefits

Steps will be taken to provide insurance benefits to a maximum number of paddy farmers who incurred losses in the recent rain fury, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting rain-ravaged paddy polders in Kuttanad taluk on Monday.

Amidst reports of mills demanding wastage of up to 15 kg per quintal citing high moisture content in the rain-soaked paddy, Mr. Anil said the entire harvest would be procured. “The Civil Supplies Corporation will formulate a new project to provide insurance benefits to farmers suffering losses due to changes in climate conditions,” the Minister said.

Mr. Anil visited Anakkidaviruthi and Illimuri Thekkethollayiram paddy polders. Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas and others accompanied him.

The agriculture sector in Alappuzha has suffered losses to the tune of around ₹124 crore. According to the Agriculture department officials, the paddy sector alone incurred a loss of about ₹112 crore. Rain and waterlogging have destroyed standing paddy crops in 6,400 hectares (ha) belonging to 8,467 farmers. Apart from rice cultivation, farmers growing banana, vegetables, betel vine, sesame, tuber crops and so on have suffered losses.