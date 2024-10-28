ADVERTISEMENT

Minister visits Infopark, reviews AVGC-XR sector

Published - October 28, 2024 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Rajeeve, Kerala’s Minister for Industries, on Monday visited Infopark to explore the State’s evolving Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector. 

Infopark has recently launched Kerala’s first premium plug-and-play co-working space tailored to AVGC-XR startups and entrepreneurs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The AVGC-XR industry in India is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations to create 2.3 million direct jobs by 2032—up from 260,000 today—and a projected rise in revenues from $3 billion to $26 billion by 2030, a release here said. “Kerala is committed to being a leader in India’s AVGC-XR revolution, which holds immense potential for job creation and economic development,” the minister said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In recognition of the AVGC-XR sector’s potential, the Kerala government recently approved a state-specific AVGC-XR policy, which includes plans to establish a Centre of Excellence.  

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US