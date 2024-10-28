GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister visits Infopark, reviews AVGC-XR sector

Published - October 28, 2024 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

P. Rajeeve, Kerala’s Minister for Industries, on Monday visited Infopark to explore the State’s evolving Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector. 

Infopark has recently launched Kerala’s first premium plug-and-play co-working space tailored to AVGC-XR startups and entrepreneurs. 

The AVGC-XR industry in India is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations to create 2.3 million direct jobs by 2032—up from 260,000 today—and a projected rise in revenues from $3 billion to $26 billion by 2030, a release here said. “Kerala is committed to being a leader in India’s AVGC-XR revolution, which holds immense potential for job creation and economic development,” the minister said.  

In recognition of the AVGC-XR sector’s potential, the Kerala government recently approved a state-specific AVGC-XR policy, which includes plans to establish a Centre of Excellence.  

 

Published - October 28, 2024 10:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.