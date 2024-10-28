Minister visits Infopark, reviews AVGC-XR sector

P. Rajeeve, Kerala’s Minister for Industries, on Monday visited Infopark to explore the State’s evolving Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector.

Infopark has recently launched Kerala’s first premium plug-and-play co-working space tailored to AVGC-XR startups and entrepreneurs.

The AVGC-XR industry in India is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations to create 2.3 million direct jobs by 2032—up from 260,000 today—and a projected rise in revenues from $3 billion to $26 billion by 2030, a release here said. “Kerala is committed to being a leader in India’s AVGC-XR revolution, which holds immense potential for job creation and economic development,” the minister said.

In recognition of the AVGC-XR sector’s potential, the Kerala government recently approved a state-specific AVGC-XR policy, which includes plans to establish a Centre of Excellence.