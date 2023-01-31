ADVERTISEMENT

Minister visits illegal labour camp at Chala market

January 31, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Migrant workers accommodated in congested condition in camp. City Corporation orders that the camp be shut. Contractor asked to shift workers to suitable location

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at a labour camp housing migrant workers at the Chala market.

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation ordered that the camp be shut as it was operating illegally. The Minister also directed the Labour Commissioner to deploy special teams to carry out checks in labour camps across the State to ensure that they are being run under satisfactory conditions.

Accompanied by Mayor Arya Rajendran, Labour Commissioner K. Vasuki, Additional Labour Commissioner (Enforcement) K.M. Sunil and other officials, the Minister visited the labour camp in which workers were found to be housed in a congested manner. The team carried out checks in all three floors of the building and interacted with the workers there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Notice to contractor

The Corporation Superintending Engineer was directed to demolish illegal constructions, if any, in the building. The Labour Commissioner will issue notice to the contractor as per the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act 1979. The contractor was directed to take immediate steps to shift the migrant workers to a suitable location.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US