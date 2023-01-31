HamberMenu
Minister visits illegal labour camp at Chala market

Migrant workers accommodated in congested condition in camp. City Corporation orders that the camp be shut. Contractor asked to shift workers to suitable location

January 31, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at a labour camp housing migrant workers at the Chala market.

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation ordered that the camp be shut as it was operating illegally. The Minister also directed the Labour Commissioner to deploy special teams to carry out checks in labour camps across the State to ensure that they are being run under satisfactory conditions.

Accompanied by Mayor Arya Rajendran, Labour Commissioner K. Vasuki, Additional Labour Commissioner (Enforcement) K.M. Sunil and other officials, the Minister visited the labour camp in which workers were found to be housed in a congested manner. The team carried out checks in all three floors of the building and interacted with the workers there.

Notice to contractor

The Corporation Superintending Engineer was directed to demolish illegal constructions, if any, in the building. The Labour Commissioner will issue notice to the contractor as per the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act 1979. The contractor was directed to take immediate steps to shift the migrant workers to a suitable location.

