Damages for flood-hit Nilambur ryots

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar has assured flood-affected farmers in the district that their loss will be compensated in a time-bound manner.

After visiting the flood-affected areas of Nilambur on Thursday, Mr. Sunil Kumar said the government would hold talks with banks to provide relief for the farmers who took loans. Farmers would be helped with the support of the Revenue Department to clear the farmland of the debris.

The Minister said 4,500 hectares of agriculture was destroyed in the district. More than 34,000 farmers were affected. The loss to the agricultural sector was ₹185 crore. Farmers can apply for damages until September 7.

According to the district administration, ₹28 crore will be needed to reconstruct and repair the bridges damaged in the floods in the district. As much as ₹1.75 crore will be needed for temporary repairs and ₹26.25 crore for major repairs and reconstruction.

The PWD executive engineer for bridges said ₹50 lakh would be needed to restore the flow of water by clearing the wooden debris stuck on the bridges. Bridges at Kaipini, Karulai, Panankayam, and Enadi in the Nilambur Assembly constituency, Edavanna, Areekode, and Perumkadavu in the Eranad constituency, Tiruvegapura in Kottakkal, Poorapuzha in Tanur, Mannathikadavu in Perinthalmanna, Keeramkundu in Mankada, and Kottola and Nellikkuthu in the Wandoor constituency were damaged. The deck slabs and piers of the Kaipini bridge across the Chaliyar at Chungathara were washed away. Engineers said the strength of the bridge’s foundation could be assessed only after the water in the river recedes. This bridge was built in 2011 by spending ₹3.15 crore.