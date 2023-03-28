Minister V. Sivankutty visits KSID, vows steps to address staff shortage, infra inadequacies

March 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

The issues related to infrastructural and academic development of the Kerala State Institute of Design (KSID) will be addressed, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Tuesday.

He was speaking during a visit to the KSID following complaints that the institute lacked basic facilities and staff strength. “Eight teachers are required for design classes. Steps will be taken to appoint teachers on permanent or contractual basis. Ad hoc faculty members will be appointed till the government order is issued. The government wants to turn the KSID into a nationally known institution that provides excellent training in the field of design,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

A committee consisting of the Secretary of Labour and Skills, the Managing Director of Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) and the Principal of the KSID will be in charge of resolving the infrastructure inadequacies reported by the students and parents. The Minister sought a report with possible solutions within three months.

A unit of the KASE, the institute currently offers BDes programme along with postgraduate diploma courses in Integrated Communication Design, Integrated Textile and Apparel Design and Integrated Lifestyle Product Design. “Apart from infrastructure development, sanctioning more courses is also under consideration. The procedures for getting recognition for the PG diploma courses have been expedited. Internship opportunities will be provided to the students and on successful completion of the courses, placements with entrepreneurs will be offered,” he said.

While the Labour Secretary will be entrusted with the responsibility of solving the technical glitches related to the construction of academic block and hostel, necessary steps will be taken to streamline the administration of the institution. “Services of persons associated with higher education and technical education sectors will be used for the purpose,” added the Minister, who visited apparel lab, product lab, textile lab, classroom and the hostel under construction.

Principal Manoj Kini, administrative officer N. Giridharan Nair, teachers, students and parents were present.