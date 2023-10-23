Minister V. Abdurahiman calls for responsible behaviour in sports

October 23, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KANNUR

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman has stressed the need for a change in attitude and a more responsible approach in the sports sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Inter Basketball Courts and Sports Medicine Centre at Kannur Govt. Vocational Higher Secondary School on Sunday, he expressed discontent with irresponsible behaviour among those entrusted with responsibilities in the sports field.

While the State government has been making considerable efforts to bring about positive changes in the sports sector, the Minister emphasised that such efforts can be undermined by irresponsible actions. He pledged that the Sports department would take strong actions against individuals who move against their responsibilities.

He said the State government’s commitment to sports is evident in its employment of over 700 sportspersons and its recognition of winners in major competitions. The government also provides necessary sports equipment to students.

Mr. Abdurahiman said under the new sports policy, numerous changes have been introduced in the sports sector. A micro sports system will be implemented in panchayats, offering training in at least six different sports in each local body. Additionally, six coaches will be appointed to enhance the quality of sports training. The Minister announced that the necessary funds would be included in the panchayat’s plan allocation from the coming year.

The construction of two synthetic basketball courts, each measuring 33 metres in length and 20 metres in width, was done with the fund allocated by the State government.

The inauguration was attended by several dignitaries, including MLA Ramachandran Kadanapally, Sports Kerala Foundation Chief Operating Officer Dr. Ajayakumar Kurma, Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Suresh Babu Elayavoor, and Sports department Deputy Director T.R. Jayachandran.

