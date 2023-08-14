Minister to review power situation on Wednesday

August 14, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the southwest monsoon remaining weak over Kerala, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is being forced to spend heavily on power purchases to keep supply stable.

According to Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, the State is now spending between ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore a day on purchases via energy exchanges. The Minister is scheduled to convene a meeting on Wednesday to review the power situation.

The storage in hydel dams managed by the KSEB has been stagnant at 37% (equivalent to 1543.72 million units) with the State receiving scant rainfall over the past several weeks. The KSEB has reduced hydropower generation to a minimum, given this situation.

Of Sunday’s consumption of 77.75 MU, power imports accounted for 62.78 MU, according to load despatch centre data. Internally generated hydropower accounted for just 12.31 MU of this.

43% monsoon deficit

Between June 1 and August 14, Kerala recorded 43% deficiency in southwest monsoon rainfall. All 14 districts have recorded deficiency in varying levels. Idukki, home to the State’s largest hydel project, has logged a rainfall deficiency of 59%.

As per an extended range forecast of the India Meteorological Department, valid up to August 24, the Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep region is likely to receive below normal rainfall.

