Minister to open Wayanad ‘pattaya mela’

Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekharan will inaugurate a district level pattaya mela at the municipal town hall here at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Chandrashekharan will hand over pattayams (land deeds) for land under the possession of 500 families in various parts of the district, according to official sources.

In addition, the Minister will disburse pattayams for 10 cents of land each to 496 tribal families and possession certificates to 15 tribal families as per the Forest Rights Act on the occasion.

A.K. Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, will preside over the function.