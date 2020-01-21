Kerala

Minister to open Wayanad ‘pattaya mela’

more-in

Revenue Minister E. Chandrashekharan will inaugurate a district level pattaya mela at the municipal town hall here at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Chandrashekharan will hand over pattayams (land deeds) for land under the possession of 500 families in various parts of the district, according to official sources.

In addition, the Minister will disburse pattayams for 10 cents of land each to 496 tribal families and possession certificates to 15 tribal families as per the Forest Rights Act on the occasion.

A.K. Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, will preside over the function.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
public housing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:47:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/minister-to-open-wayanad-pattaya-mela/article30610857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY