Minister to open Vayalada tourism project on January 29

January 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

New facilities include food courts, coffee shops, facilitation centre, comfort stations, and a viewpoint

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open tourism amenities at the Vayalada eco-tourism spot on January 29. The new facilities were set up under the Vayalada Rural Tourism Development Project, and they include food courts, coffee shops, facilitation centre, comfort stations, and a viewpoint. Tourism department officials said the State government had spent ₹3 crore for the completion of the first phase of the project. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.