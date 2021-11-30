Minister to open Unarvu on Dec.3

Thiruvananthapuram

30 November 2021 20:26 IST

State Awards for Persons with Disabilities to be given away, two new projects to be announced

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate ‘Unarvu 2021’, the State-level International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrations, at the VKN Menon Indoor Stadium, Thrissur, on Friday.

The Minister will also give away the State Awards for Persons with Disabilities and announce two new projects named Shrestham and Suneethi on the occasion.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate a pavilion for exhibition of assistive devices, while Minister for Revenue K. Rajan will release a handbook on Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and projects of the department. P. Balachandran, MLA, will preside over the function.

The department is also organising online competitions for the differently abled in connection with the celebrations.

A story-telling competition and an essay contest on the topic ‘COVID and health care of the differently abled’ is being held for all categories of the differently abled. A solo or group song contest, group dance, solo dance competition exclusively for the intellectually disabled, short film contest on the topic ‘Thanichalla ningal, oppamundu nammal’ (You are not alone, we are with you), and a painting contest on the same topic are the other events.

State Awards

The State Awards for Persons with Disabilities were announced on Tuesday. The awards include those for employers who provide more jobs for the differently abled and institutions that work in areas related to the differently abled.

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Thrissur has been selected as the best government or private institution with accessibility for persons with disabilities. The Kerala Federation of the Blind Home for the Destitute Blind in Malappuram has been named the best rehabilitation centre for persons with disabilities that is maintained by a non-governmental organisation.

Sudheer M., Abdul Nessar N.M., and Saju P.S. have been named best employees with disabilities in government sector. Rathish A.V., Zeenath T., and Muhammed Anvar K. were selected for the award in the private sector category.

Magic Planet at Kazhakuttam and Ashraya Special School in Malappuram have bagged the award for best private employer for promoting differently abled employees.

Mobility in Dystrophy Trust, Thrissur, and Devashrayam Charitable Society in Palakkad, have been selected in the category of best institution/NGO working for the interests of persons with disabilities.

Gireesh K. of Unnikulam, Kozhikode, has been named best role model, while Kashyap Rams and Hanna Jauhara of Malappuram have bagged the award in the best creative child with disability category.

Sumesh E. of Kasaragod and Lathika P.V. of Kannur have bagged the award in the best sportspersons with disability category.

Arya Raj of Kozhikode has got the award in the outstanding national/international achiever from the State category.