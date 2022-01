Kalpetta

12 January 2022 01:10 IST

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will open the newly constructed public distribution system (PDS) godown of the Supplyco at Kolagappara in the district at 2.30 p.m. on Friday. I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, will preside over the function.

