Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will open the newly constructed public distribution system (PDS) godown of the Supplyco at Kolagappara in the district at 2.30 p.m. on Friday. I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, will preside over the function.
Minister to open Supplyco godown
Staff Reporter
Kalpetta,
January 12, 2022 01:10 IST
Staff Reporter
Kalpetta,
January 12, 2022 01:10 IST
