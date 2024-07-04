ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to open structures renovated under Muziris Heritage Project

Updated - July 04, 2024 10:22 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Paliam Oottupura

A few more renovated heritage structures under the Muziris Heritage Project (MHP), including Paliam Oottupura and Holy Cross Church, will be opened to visitors on Friday by Minister for Public Works and Tourism Mohamed Riyas.

The structures were renovated under a ₹5-crore project. It is believed that the church was built by Jesuit priests in 1577. The renovation of the structure included the facade, roof and ‘padipura’, which together cost ₹2.13 crore.

Holy Cross Church

The Paliam Oottupura was renovated at a cost of ₹2.03 crore, while Kokkarni, a water source located near it, too was renovated under the project.

Muziris back in the limelight

The MHP, launched in 2009 under Kerala Tourism, is aimed at conserving heritage structures spread across 150 sq. km in the North Paravur-Kodungalloor-Mathilakam area on the Ernakulam-Thrissur border. Its other areas of focus include historical research, environmental initiatives, development of handicrafts and art forms, and creation of job opportunities. Muziris is said to have been a legendary port located in the area around 2,500 years ago and was the hub of the historic spice route.

A visitor to the heritage locales will get a fair idea of 3,000 years of Kerala’s history, MHP sources said.

