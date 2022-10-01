Kerala

Minister to open State-level wildlife week observance in Wayanad

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the State-level wildlife week observance at Mary Matha Arts and Sciences College at Mananthavady at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Entry will be free for all visitors to zoos and wildlife sanctuaries in the State till October 8 as part of the observance, organisers said.

The department will organise events such as bicycle rally, photo exhibition, exhibition of minor forest produce, and cultural programmes.

The valedictory ceremony will be held at Holiday Home Auditorium at Kumily in Idukki district at 3. p.m. on October 8.


