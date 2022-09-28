Kerala

Minister to open State-level Wildlife Week observance in Wayanad

The Forest and Wildlife department will organise various programmes to mark the Wildlife Week observance in Wayanad. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the State-level observance at Mary Matha Arts and Sciences College at Mananthavady at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The department will organise programmes such as a bicycle rally, photo exhibition, exhibition of minor forest produce, and cultural programme, organisers said in a release here.


