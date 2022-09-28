The Forest and Wildlife department will organise various programmes to mark the Wildlife Week observance in Wayanad. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the State-level observance at Mary Matha Arts and Sciences College at Mananthavady at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The department will organise programmes such as a bicycle rally, photo exhibition, exhibition of minor forest produce, and cultural programme, organisers said in a release here.
Minister to open State-level Wildlife Week observance in Wayanad
A.K. Saseendran to inaugurate event at Mary Matha Arts and Sciences College on Sunday
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.