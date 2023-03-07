ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to open State-level Pattaya mela in Wayanad

March 07, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A state-level ‘Pattaya mela’ in connection with the second anniversary of the State government will be held at the golden jubilee auditorium of the St. Martin Church at Mananthavady on Tuesday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the programme at 11 a.m.

As many as 1,203 Pattayas (land deeds) would be disbursed at the programme. These include land assignment Pattayas to 305 persons; surplus land Pattaya (508); possession certificates to the agitators involved in Muthanga agitation (37); and land tribunal certificates to 353 persons.

The Minister would lay the foundation for the construction works of the village office at Vellamunda .

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will disburse certificates to the officials who had brought laurels to the district in the e-governance sector at the programme.

Tribal farmer and Padma Shri awardee Cheruvayal K Raman would be honoured on the occasion. O.R. Kelu, MLA, would preside over the function.

