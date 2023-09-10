HamberMenu
Minister to open public hearing on women’s problems in TV serial sector

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will chair the event in which B. Unnikrishnan, Jija Surendran, Dinesh Panikkar, Beena Antony, Sreemovies Unnithan, Vayalar Madhavankutty, Gayathri Suresh, Unni Cherian, and S. Devi will present the subject

September 10, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will inaugurate a public hearing organised by the Kerala Women’s Commission to understand the problems faced by women in the Malayalam television serial sector at PWD Rest House, Thycaud, here 10 a.m. on Monday.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will chair the event in which B. Unnikrishnan, Jija Surendran, Dinesh Panikkar, Beena Antony, Sreemovies Unnithan, Vayalar Madhavankutty, Gayathri Suresh, Unni Cherian, and S. Devi will present the subject. Nirbhaya State coordinator Sreela Menon will deliver the keynote address.

