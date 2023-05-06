ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to open ‘pattaya mela’ in Wayanad on Monday

May 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the second phase of the district-level pattaya mela at SKMJ High School here at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Rajan will hand over 1,047 land deeds, including 108 possession certificates under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and 437 land assignment pattayas, for 803 families in various parts of the district, according to official sources.

As many as 1,023 pattayas were disbursed in the first phase of the pattaya mela in March this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will preside over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US