Minister to open ‘pattaya mela’ in Wayanad on Monday

May 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the second phase of the district-level pattaya mela at SKMJ High School here at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Rajan will hand over 1,047 land deeds, including 108 possession certificates under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and 437 land assignment pattayas, for 803 families in various parts of the district, according to official sources.

As many as 1,023 pattayas were disbursed in the first phase of the pattaya mela in March this year.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will preside over the function.