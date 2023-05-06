HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister to open ‘pattaya mela’ in Wayanad on Monday

May 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the second phase of the district-level pattaya mela at SKMJ High School here at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Rajan will hand over 1,047 land deeds, including 108 possession certificates under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and 437 land assignment pattayas, for 803 families in various parts of the district, according to official sources.

As many as 1,023 pattayas were disbursed in the first phase of the pattaya mela in March this year.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will preside over the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.