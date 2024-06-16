Minister to open new facilities at Calicut varsity

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, will open some new facilities at the University of Calicut on June 18.

According to university sources, the new facilities include a day-care centre, second floor of the centre composite block, additional space for the department of chemistry, and a renovated pond in the botanical garden. Ms. Bindu will also launch construction works for the second floor of the humanities block, a rainwater harvesting block, and also the footpath and driveway from the national highway to the administration block. Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, among others, will be present.

Meanwhile, P. Abdul Hameed, the local MLA, and other Indian Union Muslim League leaders and Syndicate members are unlikely to attend the event. They claimed that it was inappropriate to hold it during the Bakrid holidays. IUML sources pointed out that the event was planned hurriedly ahead of the culmination of the tenure of Mr. Jayaraj in July. They also alleged that construction had not been completed in some of the new buildings.