Minister to open job fair
Kozhikode
Ahammad Devarkovil, Minister for Ports and Museums, will open the district-level ‘Shram’ job fair at West Hill Government Engineering College on Saturday. The fair is organised jointly by the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence, Kozhikode District Administration, District Planning Office and the District Skill Development Committee. Mayor Beena Philip will chair the inaugural event.
