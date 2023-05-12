ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to open integrated forest check posts in Wayanad on Saturday

May 12, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

The complexes at Muthanga, Tholpetty, and Bavali constructed at a cost of ₹2.23 crore allotted by NABARD

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the newly constructed integrated checkpost complexes of the Forest department on the Kerala-Karnataka border at Bavali at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The complexes at Muthanga, Tholpetty, and Bavali under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) were constructed at a cost of ₹2.23 crore allotted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The checkpost complexes are aimed at tackling forest crimes, curbing smuggling of forest produce, assisting tourists visiting the district, and marketing minor forest produce, WWS sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister will also honour forest officials who were part of the mission to capture Arikompan, the tusker that caused destruction at Chinnakkanal in Idukki.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US