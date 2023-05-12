Minister to open integrated forest check posts in Wayanad on Saturday

May 12, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the newly constructed integrated checkpost complexes of the Forest department on the Kerala-Karnataka border at Bavali at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The complexes at Muthanga, Tholpetty, and Bavali under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) were constructed at a cost of ₹2.23 crore allotted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The checkpost complexes are aimed at tackling forest crimes, curbing smuggling of forest produce, assisting tourists visiting the district, and marketing minor forest produce, WWS sources said.

The Minister will also honour forest officials who were part of the mission to capture Arikompan, the tusker that caused destruction at Chinnakkanal in Idukki.