Minister to open housing project for flood-hit today

Revenue Minister E.Chandrashekharan will open “Susmitham”, a flat complex constructed by the Wayanad district administration for the people who lost their houses in flood-related calamities last year, at Chitramoola near Kaniyampetta in the district at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The “Susmitham” project is the first such rehabilitation project for flood victims in the district. District Nirmithi Kendra constructed the complex with financial assistance from the Kalpetta branch of the Union Bank of India and State government.

A sum of ₹49 lakh has been spent for the project and 10 families will get the benefit of the project.

