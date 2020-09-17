Kerala

Minister to open highway renovation work

Public Works Department Minister G.Sudhakaran will inaugurate the renovation work of the Kerala’s part of the Ooty-Kozhikode inter-State highway at Vaduvanchal at 11.30 a.m. on Friday through video-conferencing.

The highway, from Ripon to Choladi on the Kerala Tamil Nadu border, would be renovated at a cost of ₹12 crore under the Rebuild Kerala programme.

