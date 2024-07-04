ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to open football turf at Tavanur Children’s Home

Published - July 04, 2024 08:24 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The newly set up football turf at Government Children’s Home, Tavanur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Government Children’s Home at Tavanur in Malappuram has a new football turf. It is awaiting inauguration by Veena George, Minister for Health, Woman and Child Development, on Saturday.

The turf was constructed with an eye on the overall physical health of children who have been confined to the Home largely for coming in conflict with the law. The Woman and Child Development department spent ₹3.2 lakh from its Plan fund for the turf, considering the interest of children in football. The turf was constructed by the Public Works department.

The Government Children’s Home at Tavanur had won the championship for three years in succession in a district-level football tournament organised for childcare institutions under the Woman and Child Development department.

The inaugural function will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday. K.T. Jaleel, MLA, will preside over the function. M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, will be the chief guest. District Collector V.R. Vinod will deliver the keynote address.

