Minister to open dairy farmers’ meet on January 5

January 04, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KALPETTA

A district dairy farmers‘ meeting organised jointly by the Dairy Development department and Milk cooperative societies in Wayanad will be held at the Lourd Matha Church auditorium at Thariyodu in the district on January 5.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinjurani will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. She will honour the best dairy farmer, best dairy woman farmer and best tribal dairy farmer on the occasion. T. Siddique, MLA, will preside over the function.