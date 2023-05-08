ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to open centre of excellence for horticulture in Wayanad

May 08, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will attend various programmes in the district on Tuesday.

Mr. Prasad will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Horticulture and Floriculture at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), the first such initiative in the State for the promotion of olericulture and floriculture in the State, at Ambalavayal at 11 a.m. on the day.

The centre has been set up on 10 acres at a cost of ₹14 crore, by the State Horticulture Mission (SHM) in association with RARS and the Agriculture department as a demonstration-cum-training centre.

It will be commissioned as part of the National Action Plan of the Indo-Dutch Cooperation project.

The Netherlands Embassy Agriculture Attaché Rick Nobel will be the chief guest.

The Minister will inaugurate a State-level function for disbursing drones and modern agriculture implements to farmer producer organisations and farmer collectives at Valliyurkavu near Mananthavady at 3 p.m.

Mr. Prasad will also inaugurate a smart Krishi Bhavan at Thondarnadu at 5 p.m.

CONNECT WITH US