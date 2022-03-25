Minister to open caravan park
Staff Reporter
KALPETTA
Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the first caravan park in the district on the premises of the Hill District Club Resort at Kolagappara at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday.
The park, an initiation of the Wayanad Tourism organisation, would have the facilities to cater to 10 caravans at a time, organisers said in a release here.
