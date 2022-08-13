Minister to open biogas plant at Kalpetta

Staff Reporter August 13, 2022 20:42 IST

It was set up at a cost of ₹1.28 crore under Clean Kalpetta project

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan will open the green biogas plant of the Kalpetta municipality at Vellaramkunnu here at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The plant with an area of 15,000 sq. ft on nine acres of land has been set up at a cost of ₹1.28 crore under the Clean Kalpetta project. The plant was constructed by the Integrated Rural Technology Centre, Palakkad.



