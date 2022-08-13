Minister to open biogas plant at Kalpetta
It was set up at a cost of ₹1.28 crore under Clean Kalpetta project
Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan will open the green biogas plant of the Kalpetta municipality at Vellaramkunnu here at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The plant with an area of 15,000 sq. ft on nine acres of land has been set up at a cost of ₹1.28 crore under the Clean Kalpetta project. The plant was constructed by the Integrated Rural Technology Centre, Palakkad.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.