July 09, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh will lay the foundation stone of the Excise department complex at Mavelikara on Monday at 10 a.m. The Minister will inaugurate A.V. Mukku- Sharngakavu road at 11 a.m. He will attend ‘Malinyamuktha Mavelikara’ programme at Vipanchika auditorium at Charumoodu at 12 p.m.