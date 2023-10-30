ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to launch work on drinking water project

October 30, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The work on a project implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 for providing drinking water to all households in Cherthala municipality will be launched on Tuesday.

It will be inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine in a function to be held at Kizhakke Nalpathu NSS Hall at 9.30 a.m. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, A.M. Ariff, MP, Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bhargavan, AMRUT Mission director Alex Varghese, and others, will attend.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US