Minister to launch work on drinking water project

October 30, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The work on a project implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 for providing drinking water to all households in Cherthala municipality will be launched on Tuesday.

It will be inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine in a function to be held at Kizhakke Nalpathu NSS Hall at 9.30 a.m. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, A.M. Ariff, MP, Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bhargavan, AMRUT Mission director Alex Varghese, and others, will attend.