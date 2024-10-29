GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala digital varsity’s Centre for Digital Transformation in Culture to get a website

Updated - October 29, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Culture Minister Saji Cherian will formally launch the website of the Centre for Digital Transformation in Culture (CDTC), functioning under Digital University Kerala, at the Beach Park in Shangumughom on Wednesday.

The website will be launched during the State-level inauguration of Bharat Bhavan’s Kadal Mizhi programme.

CTDC will document, develop, preserve and disseminate art forms using smart and interactive digital technologies. The endeavour is aimed at spreading the culture and heritage of the State. The primary focus of research at the centre will be to integrate various spheres including culture, science, digital science, technology, neurology, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, computer vision, data science, brain computing, generative AI etc.

The centre’s activities are guided by an advisory committee chaired by former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST

