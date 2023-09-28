ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to launch Shakthi girls’ entrepreneurship empowerment programme on September 29

September 28, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The programme is being implemented in association with KSUM for entrepreneurship development

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate a student entrepreneurship programme for girls in Kochi on Friday.

The Shakthi girls’ entrepreneurship empowerment programme of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala has been approved under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project. It is being implemented in association with the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) for entrepreneurship development, which is an objective of vocational education.

As many as 90 Plus One vocational higher secondary girl students will participate in the programme in 30 teams of three students each in the first phase. The students were selected after an aptitude test. Each team will also have a mentor (entrepreneurship development teacher).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The students and the mentor teachers will attend the first residential camp of the two-year programme at Kalamassery from Friday to Sunday. At the camp, the students will get training in ideation, business plan preparation, and its implementation.

The programme will be inaugurated at the venue of the KSUM’s Women Start-Up Summit 2023 at Digital Hub, Kochi, at 10 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US