Minister to launch Shakthi girls’ entrepreneurship empowerment programme on September 29

The programme is being implemented in association with KSUM for entrepreneurship development

September 28, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate a student entrepreneurship programme for girls in Kochi on Friday.

The Shakthi girls’ entrepreneurship empowerment programme of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala has been approved under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project. It is being implemented in association with the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) for entrepreneurship development, which is an objective of vocational education.

As many as 90 Plus One vocational higher secondary girl students will participate in the programme in 30 teams of three students each in the first phase. The students were selected after an aptitude test. Each team will also have a mentor (entrepreneurship development teacher).

The students and the mentor teachers will attend the first residential camp of the two-year programme at Kalamassery from Friday to Sunday. At the camp, the students will get training in ideation, business plan preparation, and its implementation.

The programme will be inaugurated at the venue of the KSUM’s Women Start-Up Summit 2023 at Digital Hub, Kochi, at 10 a.m.

