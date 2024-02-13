Minister to launch ‘Ormathoni’ on February 15

February 13, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The stage is set for ‘Ormathoni,’ a project of the Social Justice department for the elderly ailing from dementia/Alzheimer’s, to get under way in the State on Thursday.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will perform the State-level inauguration of the project at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, here at 10 a.m.

The Ormathoni logo will be released by the Minister in her chamber in the Assembly at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ormathoni will be implemented by the Kerala Social Security Mission with the support of other departments to realise the goal of a dementia/Alzheimer’s-friendly Kerala.

Ahead of the inauguration, training on dealing with such patients was provided to doctors and staff who are part of the Vayomithram project and ASHA workers in urban local bodies.

The training was provided by a State-level resource group under the Health department, Directorate of Medical Education, and Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) that included experts functioning in this area. A training for ASHA workers will be held after the inauguration.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease affect memory, thinking and reasoning abilities. A statement quoting Ms. Bindu said the State was approaching dementia not only from a health perspective but also as a social issue. The dementia-friendly Kerala project was being launched to provide all people who have dementia suitable services.

Administrative sanction of ₹92 lakh had been received for Ormathoni activities this financial year. It will be implemented with support from Local Self-Government institutions, various departments, and KUHS.