Minister to launch Kudumbashree’s Back to School campaign on Sunday

September 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate ‘Back to School,’ a Kudumbashree campaign to provide training to 46 lakh neighbourhood group members with the goal of women empowerment, at Thrithala in Palakkad on Sunday. District panchayat president K. Binumol will preside over the function to be held at Dr. K.B. Menon Smaraka Higher Secondary School. The campaign is aimed at strengthening the Kudumbashree three-tier structure and equip the Kudumbashree women to take up novel ventures in tune with the changing times.