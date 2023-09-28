HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister to launch Kudumbashree’s Back to School campaign on Sunday

The function will be held at Dr. K.B. Menon Smaraka Higher Secondary School

September 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate ‘Back to School,’ a Kudumbashree campaign to provide training to 46 lakh neighbourhood group members with the goal of women empowerment, at Thrithala in Palakkad on Sunday. District panchayat president K. Binumol will preside over the function to be held at Dr. K.B. Menon Smaraka Higher Secondary School. The campaign is aimed at strengthening the Kudumbashree three-tier structure and equip the Kudumbashree women to take up novel ventures in tune with the changing times.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.