Minister to launch Kudumbashree silver jubilee celebrations

Development seminars to be held across the State

Development seminars to be held across the State

Kudumbashree, Kerala's much-feted women empowerment and poverty alleviation programme, will be celebrating its silver jubilee next week. The State government has planned a year-long celebration, which is aimed at sharing success stories and also planning for the future. Announcing the silver jubilee celebrations here, Minister for Local Self Governments M.V.Govindan said that the celebrations will be held across the State, in each of the Kudumbashree Community Development Societies (CDS).

The State-level inauguration will be done by Mr.Govindan at Girideepam Convention Centre in the capital on May 17 at 10.30 a.m. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Health Minister Veena George, Minister for Animal Husbandry J.Chinchu Rani and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guests at the function. The inaugural function will be followed by three seminars. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Additional Chief Secretary (LSGD) Saradha Muraleedharan and Nava Keralam Mission Co-ordinator T.N. Seema will participate in a panel discussion on 'Creation of Navakeralam and Kudumbashree'.

In the afternoon, former Health Minister and MP, P.K. Sreemathy, Planning Board member Jiju.P. Alex and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.K. Jose will participate in a discussion on the role of Kudumbashree in local economic development. Activist J. Devika, Grameena Padana Kendram Executive Director N. Jagajeevan and Transgender Cell State co-ordinator Shyama S. Prabha will participate in a discussion on gender equality.

As part of the silver jubilee celebrations, development seminars will be held at the same time across all CDSs in the State. The 25 years of history of Kudumbashree will be documented and presented to the public. Green islets (pahchathuruth) will be readied in various parts of the State. A Kudumbashree fellowship programme will be introduced. Seminars on Kudumbashree will be organised in college campuses.

Mr.Govindan said that the Kudumbashree now has 45.9 lakh members across more than 3 lakh neighbourhood groups. An amount of ₹22,021 crore has been disbursed as loans.