Minister to launch Kallai river revival project on October 22

Minister for Water Resources Roshi Augustine will inaugurate the Kallai river revival project at Kothi in Kozhikode on Tuesday (October 22). Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event, with M.K. Raghavan, MP, and MLAs Ahamed Devarkovil and Thottathil Raveendran as guests of honour.

Just weeks ago, the Ministry of Environment identified Kallai as the most polluted river in Kerala. For years, the river has received effluents from nearby industries and establishments, along with water flowing into it through the Conolly Canal. Over time, some sand platforms in the river have transformed into islets with mangrove vegetation. Besides, large-scale encroachments have affected the river and its banks.

The project for de-silting the river mouth, which aims to facilitate the easy flow of water between the river and the sea, has been ongoing for the past decade. Despite multiple tender announcements, there has been limited interest from contractors. Initially, the Kozhikode Corporation allocated around ₹7 crore for the project. However, due to the lack of response, the Corporation recently increased the budget to ₹12.97 crore.

The Kallai River Protection Committee has been at the forefront of efforts to safeguard the river and restore its former glory for over a decade. The Committee previously moved the High Court to address encroachments, securing a favourable judgement three years ago that ordered the Revenue department to survey and remove the encroachments. The Committee had also organised numerous mass protests to raise awareness about the issue.

The de-silting of the river aimed at removing both accumulated sand and garbage is also anticipated to alleviate waterlogging issues experienced in various parts of the city during the rainy season. Water from the city primarily flows into the Conolly Canal, which subsequently empties into the Kallai river. However, sand barriers in the river hinder the free flow of water from the canal, causing the water level in the canal to rise. This, in turn, prevents drainage from the city from emptying into the canal.

