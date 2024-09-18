Minister to launch bridge construction work in Alappuzha

The construction of a bridge connecting Nehru Trophy ward in Alappuzha municipality and the mainland (Punnamada) will begin on Friday. It will be inaugurated by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at a function to be held at Punnamada Jetty at 5 p.m.

The bridge was conceived by the then Finance Minister and Alappuzha MLA T.M. Thomas Isaac during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. Though the project received the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board nod in 2019, it faced delays due to changes in alignment and land acquisition issues. After resolving the issues, the project entered the tendering phase in 2022. The work has been awarded to the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Once completed, the bridge will end the travel woes of the residents of Nehru Trophy ward and Naduthuruth in Kainakary grama panchayat. It is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region.

The bridge is designed to prevent disruptions to water transport, including houseboat operations, on Punnamada Lake, a national waterway. As per the design, the 384.1 metre-long bridge has 25 spans, each 12 metres long, and 72.05-meter-long bowstring arch spans for water transport. The proposed approach roads on both sides are 110 metres long.

The total cost of the project is ₹65.62 crore, including ₹57.12 crore for bridge construction, ₹8 crore for land acquisition, and ₹50 lakh for other ancillary works.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, said that several projects in the public works sector had been implemented in the Alappuzha Assembly constituency in recent years.

“Both the Shavakottapalam (Powerhouse bridge) and Kommadi bridge have been completed and opened to the public. The Muppalam bridge is under construction. The tender process for the reconstruction of the District Court bridge has also been completed. Over the past three years, ₹100 crore has been spent on the construction of various roads in the constituency,” Mr. Chitharanjan said.

The Public Works Minister will also inaugurate the completed College Junction-Beach-Rani Junction road at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Mr. Chitharanjan will preside. K.C. Venugopal, MP, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, District Collector Alex Varghese, District Police Chief M.P. Mohana Chandran, Kerala Road Fund Board project director Ashok Kumar M. and others will attend the function.