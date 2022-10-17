Minister to inspect progress of maintenance work on Sabarimala roads

A review meeting will be held in Pathanamthitta

To review the progress of maintenance work on the roads leading to Sabarimala ahead of the annual pilgrimage season, Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will make a field visit from Wednesday.

A team consisting of the Minister, people’s representatives and senior department officials will inspect the main roads in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha, which are used by the pilgrims to Sabarimala.

The team will check the condition of the roads, the progress in work and so on, said a release issued from the office of the Minister on Monday. The inspection will begin from the Kollam district on Wednesday afternoon. Road inspection in the Konni and Ranni constituencies will be conducted on Wednesday.

The Minister will visit the Erumeli, Kanjirapalli, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Adoor, and Aranmula constituencies on Thursday. A review meeting will also be held in Pathanamthitta.

The review meeting held earlier in Thiruvananthapuram had fixed the time schedule for the completion of the work. Inspection will be done to see if the works are completed within that timeframe.

The Minister will inaugurate the renovated Erumeli Rest House during the visit.