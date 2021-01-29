Minister to inaugurate water conservation project

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan will inaugurate the ₹113.3-crore Comprehensive Water Conservation Project under the Kasaragod Development Package, at the collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.
Check dams, soil and water conservation activities, river rehabilitation projects, and innovative rubber check dams are being implemented as part of the project.
The inauguration of the works being implemented in different parts of the district and the announcement of the projects for which the tender process has been completed with the approval of the administration will take place. The projects are designed to find a permanent solution to the drinking water shortage and for ensuring water for irrigation in the district.
N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA, will preside over the function. K. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP; K. Kunhiraman and M. Rajagopalan, MLAs; District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan; and District Collector D. Sajith Babu will be present.
The Kasargod Development Package also aims at rejuvenating the rivers in the district.
Work is in progress to expand rubber check dams in the district as part of the package.
